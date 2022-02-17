56 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 17, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyMental Health Resilience

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Launches Statewide First Responder Wellness Division

After 20 years as an OHP Trooper responding to fatal accidents, tornadoes, and every other kind of tragedy he found himself in a dark place.

By Homeland Security Today
(Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Facebook)

A State Trooper put pain to purpose by launching a program that helps first responders struggling with mental health. The program gained recognition from the Governor during his State of the State address.

Trooper Danny Long said the idea to start the Oklahoma First Responder Wellness Division came to him after his darkest day. Now, he is committed to helping others suffering in silence.

After 20 years as an OHP Trooper responding to fatal accidents, tornadoes, and every other kind of tragedy he found himself in a dark place.

Read more at KWTV

Previous articleFAA’s Steve Dickson Announces Resignation Midway Through a Demanding Tenure
Next articleUSFA Celebrates Black History Month: Inspired by the Past, Driven in the Present, Energized for the Future
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.