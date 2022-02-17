Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Launches Statewide First Responder Wellness Division

A State Trooper put pain to purpose by launching a program that helps first responders struggling with mental health. The program gained recognition from the Governor during his State of the State address.

Trooper Danny Long said the idea to start the Oklahoma First Responder Wellness Division came to him after his darkest day. Now, he is committed to helping others suffering in silence.

After 20 years as an OHP Trooper responding to fatal accidents, tornadoes, and every other kind of tragedy he found himself in a dark place.

Read more at KWTV