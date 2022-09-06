One Saskatchewan Attack Suspect Found Dead, Other Remains at Large

One of the two suspected attackers who launched a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan on September 4 has been found dead.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan reported that a deceased male was located on the James Smith Cree Nation and was confirmed to be wanted Damien Sanderson.

His body was located outdoors, in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house being investigated. Police have confirmed he has visible injuries, not believed to be self-inflicted at this point. The exact cause of death will be determined in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Myles Sanderson, Damien’s brother, is still sought by police for his role in the fatal stabbings. He is six foot one inch and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be injured and seek medical attention. He may be in a black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. It’s unknown if he’s traveling with anyone. Police said he has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes. He is also now facing multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Police have cautioned the public to take appropriate precautions, to not approach suspicious persons and report any information to their local police and emergencies to 911.

Read the statement at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police