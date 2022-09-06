75.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

One Saskatchewan Attack Suspect Found Dead, Other Remains at Large

By Homeland Security Today
Myles Sanderson is still sought by police. (RCMP)

One of the two suspected attackers who launched a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan on September 4 has been found dead.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan reported that a deceased male was located on the James Smith Cree Nation and was confirmed to be wanted Damien Sanderson.

His body was located outdoors, in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house being investigated. Police have confirmed he has visible injuries, not believed to be self-inflicted at this point. The exact cause of death will be determined in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Myles Sanderson, Damien’s brother, is still sought by police for his role in the fatal stabbings. He is six foot one inch and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be injured and seek medical attention. He may be in a black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. It’s unknown if he’s traveling with anyone. Police said he has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes. He is also now facing multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Police have cautioned the public to take appropriate precautions, to not approach suspicious persons and report any information to their local police and emergencies to 911.

Read the statement at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Previous articleHow Individuals and Organizations Can Provide Financial Support to Ukrainians Through Uniting for Ukraine
Next articleEvery DHS Component Awarded PIL Projects in FY2021 in First for Procurement Innovation Lab
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals