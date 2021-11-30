Pentagon Force Protection Agency Director Announced

Dr. Daniel P. Walsh, previously assigned as the acting director of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, was selected to assume responsibility as the director of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, effective Nov. 21, 2021.

Walsh has been with the Agency for 13 years. He previously served as deputy director from September 2017 to November 2021. As acting director for the past two years, he guided the Agency through significant challenges including the Pentagon response to the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting DoD-occupied facilities during the civil unrest in the national capital region in 2020 and on Jan. 6, 2021.

Read more at the Defense Department