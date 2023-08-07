Peoria Man Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison for Possessing a Handgun Outfitted With a ‘Glock Switch’ Machine Gun Conversion Device

A Peoria, Illinois, man, Anthony Q. Johnson, 19, of the 1100 block of North Flora Avenue, was sentenced on August 2 to 50 months in federal prison for possessing a handgun equipped with a “Glock Switch” conversion device enabling the gun to fire as a fully-automatic machine gun. Johnson will serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

At the sentencing hearing before Senior U.S. District Judge Joe B. McDade, the government presented evidence that in January 2023 Johnson pulled a handgun from his waistband during an altercation with another person on North Flora Avenue in Peoria. When the person fled from Johnson in a car, Johnson discharged the gun, causing one of the bullets to pass through the rear window and windshield of a mini-van parked nearby. An eye-witness account and the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system both established that the gunfire rate was consistent with that of a fully-automatic weapon. Police responded to the scene and located 13 spent shell casings from a .40 caliber weapon.

Johnson was identified as a suspect, and federal agents executed search warrants at two residences where he was known to stay. Agents searching a Flora Avenue residence located a Glock Model 27 .40 caliber pistol loaded with 10 live rounds of ammunition. The firearm was equipped with a “Glock Switch,” an aftermarket device converting the weapon into a machine gun. Agents also located an AR-15, .223 caliber rifle loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition during the search, as well as a .22 caliber revolver. In addition, an extended magazine with a capacity of 28 rounds (.40 caliber), a pistol magazine with a capacity of 14 rounds (.40 caliber), and a drum-style magazine with a capacity of 50 rounds, loaded with 44 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, were located and seized. Additional boxes of .40 caliber ammunition were also found. The Glock pistol was test-fired and functioned as a fully automatic machine gun. The casings matched those found at the shooting incident earlier in January 2023 and another shooting incident in August 2021.

Johnson was arrested on a federal complaint in January, and a federal grand jury returned an indictment with the machine gun charge in February. He entered a guilty plea in March and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals while his case has been pending. The Glock Model 27 .40 caliber pistol has been forfeited.

The statutory penalties for possession of a machine gun are up to 10 years imprisonment, to be followed by up to three years of supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the Peoria Area Federal Firearms Task Force (PAFF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.

The case against Johnson is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results.

