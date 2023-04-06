86.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 6, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyMental Health Resilience

Police Department’s Pit Bull Adoption Proves Beneficial for Community and Officers

When an officer returns after a stressful situation, Halo greets them with a lick and wag of the tail. For those brief moments, the officers seem to disconnect from the incident and relax.

By Homeland Security Today
(Upland Borough Police Department)

With today’s environment and ever-changing technology, police departments must think creatively to maintain good relationships with the community. To help achieve this, the Upland Borough, Pennsylvania, Police Department (UBPD) decided to try something new.

The department wanted to adopt a dog in need — specifically, a pit bull because of the breed’s ongoing stigma of aggression and violence. Fortunately, with the help of a nonprofit animal rescue, the UBPD adopted a 7-year-old abused pit bull mix named Halo in March 2019.

Halo lives at the station and spends most of her time traveling from one office to the next. Officers are responsible for her care — they walk, feed, and play with her. She accompanies officers to schools, community functions, and municipal courts. Halo quickly became a celebrity in the community and received a lot of publicity. This fame has resulted in her own baseball cards, stickers, and Instagram page.

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

Previous articleLARPing and Violent Extremism
Next articleCOVID XBB.1.16 Strain ‘One to Watch,’ Says WHO
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals