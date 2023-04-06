Police Department’s Pit Bull Adoption Proves Beneficial for Community and Officers

With today’s environment and ever-changing technology, police departments must think creatively to maintain good relationships with the community. To help achieve this, the Upland Borough, Pennsylvania, Police Department (UBPD) decided to try something new.

The department wanted to adopt a dog in need — specifically, a pit bull because of the breed’s ongoing stigma of aggression and violence. Fortunately, with the help of a nonprofit animal rescue, the UBPD adopted a 7-year-old abused pit bull mix named Halo in March 2019.

Halo lives at the station and spends most of her time traveling from one office to the next. Officers are responsible for her care — they walk, feed, and play with her. She accompanies officers to schools, community functions, and municipal courts. Halo quickly became a celebrity in the community and received a lot of publicity. This fame has resulted in her own baseball cards, stickers, and Instagram page.

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin