37.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Law Enforcement and Public SafetyNews From The Web

Police Say 10 People Killed in Sweden School Campus Shooting

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Volvo V90 Sweden police car, 2017 (Photo: By Gunnar Creutz, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikipedia)

Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at an education centre in central Sweden, including the suspected gunman.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described Tuesday’s attack at Risbergska school in Orebro, 200km (124 miles) west of the capital city Stockholm, as the “worst mass shooting in Swedish history”.

Police said the suspect is also dead and is believed to have acted alone. They added that the motive was still unclear but ruled out anything “ideological”.

Read the rest of the story at BBC News.

Previous article
Study Warns Industry Must Prioritize Cybersecurity for Devices, Machines, and Systems in 2025
Next article
Veterans Suicide Report Reminds Us How Much Work is Left to Do
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals