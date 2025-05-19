She saw humanity as a population of scum and filth, a world from which she lived apart. Then, on Dec. 16, she walked into Abundant Life Christian School, where she was a freshman, and fatally shot two people and wounded six others before taking her own life.

Madison police officers discovered her grim views of society, which sometimes veered into racism and bigotry, in a series of notebooks and a document titled, “War Against Humanity” and videos, according to a criminal complaint unsealed May 8. Police also found maps of Abundant Life, depicted as rough notepad sketches and cardboard dioramas.

And in interviews with her father, police learned the teenager had been given guns, despite a history of self-harm, suicidal ideation and obsession with past school shooters.

