President Trump Issues Proclamation for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation this week designating April 6 through April 12, 2025, as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, recognizing the challenges crime victims face.

In the proclamation, President Trump stated, “All Americans should be able to thrive in their communities, raise their families, and lead long and fulfilling lives without fear of being victimized by crime.” He emphasized his administration’s commitment to public safety and the support of crime victims nationwide.

The proclamation cites recent crime statistics and law enforcement challenges, noting that in 2021, 12 major U.S. cities broke all-time high murder records. It references the Biden administration’s commutation of 37 individuals previously on death row and the more than 10.8 million recorded encounters by the U.S. Border Patrol.

President Trump reaffirmed his dedication to what the proclamation calls “the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.” He also highlighted the signing of the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of criminal non-citizens deemed a threat to public safety.

The proclamation includes a call for congressional action on a new crime bill focused on repeat offenders and increased protections for law enforcement officers.

“I urge all Americans, families, law enforcement, community and faith-based organizations, and private organizations to work together to support victims of crime and protect their rights,” the President stated.

Read the official proclamation.