55.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 10, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityFederal GovernmentHuman Trafficking

President Trump Issues Proclamation for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation this week designating April 6 through April 12, 2025, as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, recognizing the challenges crime victims face.

In the proclamation, President Trump stated, “All Americans should be able to thrive in their communities, raise their families, and lead long and fulfilling lives without fear of being victimized by crime.” He emphasized his administration’s commitment to public safety and the support of crime victims nationwide.

The proclamation cites recent crime statistics and law enforcement challenges, noting that in 2021, 12 major U.S. cities broke all-time high murder records. It references the Biden administration’s commutation of 37 individuals previously on death row and the more than 10.8 million recorded encounters by the U.S. Border Patrol.

President Trump reaffirmed his dedication to what the proclamation calls “the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.” He also highlighted the signing of the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of criminal non-citizens deemed a threat to public safety.

The proclamation includes a call for congressional action on a new crime bill focused on repeat offenders and increased protections for law enforcement officers.

“I urge all Americans, families, law enforcement, community and faith-based organizations, and private organizations to work together to support victims of crime and protect their rights,” the President stated.

Read the official proclamation.

50
Previous article
Upcoming Virtual Career Expo Connecting Former Feds to State and Local Opportunities
Next article
President Trump Orders Defense Acquisition System Modernization
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals