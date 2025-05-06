President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on April 28 to empower state and local law enforcement to relentlessly pursue criminals and protect American communities. More specifically, the Order directs the Attorney General to:

Create a mechanism to provide legal resources and indemnification for officers facing unjust legal expenses from official duties, including pro bono assistance.

Maximize the use of Federal resources to improve training, increase officer pay and benefits, strengthen legal protections, seek tougher sentences for crimes against officers, enhance prison security and capacity, and improve crime-data uniformity.

Review Federal consent decrees, out-of-court agreements, and post-judgment orders involving State or local law enforcement agencies and modify or rescind any that impede the performance of law enforcement functions.

Increase the provision of surplus military assets to support local law enforcement and evaluate their use in crime prevention.

Use recently established Homeland Security Task Forces (HSTFs) to advance Federal and local coordination.

KEEPING AMERICANS SAFE: President Trump’s Executive Order empowers law enforcement to do their jobs, relentlessly pursue criminals, and protect innocent citizens.

Millions of Americans live in fear, worried that surging crime will destroy their lives, homes, or businesses.

Crime increases when local leaders demonize law enforcement and impose legal and political handcuffs that make aggressively enforcing the law impossible; reversing this dynamic is essential to restoring public safety.

Democrat-led soft-on-crime policies have fueled chaos. In many local jurisdictions, officers are forced to comply with DEI policies or are wrongly accused of misconduct, which diverts their attention from fighting crime. Some use “bail reform” to free dangerous felons without ensuring they face trial, leaving communities vulnerable to repeat offenders. Some ignore shoplifting, vagrancy, and urban encampments, allowing disorder to spread unchecked in cities. Certain jurisdictions excuse violent riots when it’s fashionable and demonize law enforcement officers who risk their lives to protect citizens.

President Trump is committed to reversing these failed policies, empowering law enforcement, and ensuring every American can live in safety and security.

STOPPING CRIME AND UPHOLDING JUSTICE: President Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise to Make America Safe Again.

President Trump sealed the border and initiated the largest deportation operation in U.S. history to remove criminal illegal aliens and protect American communities.

President Trump created a task force to make Washington, D.C., safe and beautiful.

President Trump designated international cartels and other violent organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

President Trump marshalled Federal resources to combat the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses and in our streets.

This Executive Order will restore law and order and ensure that every community is better protected from crime and lawlessness.

Read the original executive order here.