Queen’s Guard Soldiers Sold Ammunition to Undercover Police Officer, Court Hears

Two serving soldiers sold hundreds of rounds of live ammunition for cash to an undercover police officer posing as a criminal, a court has heard.

Coldstream Guard Kirtland Gill, 41, denies conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon. Rajon Graham, 33, previously pleaded guilty to selling ammunition.

Southwark Crown Court heard they had access to the bullets, issued for firing practice. At the time of the alleged offenses – between December 2020 and January 2021 – Mr Gill was serving with the Coldstream Guards, part of the Household Division, responsible for the protection of the Queen and guarding Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Read the full story at the BBC