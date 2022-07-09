71 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, July 9, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Queen’s Guard Soldiers Sold Ammunition to Undercover Police Officer, Court Hears

By Homeland Security Today

Two serving soldiers sold hundreds of rounds of live ammunition for cash to an undercover police officer posing as a criminal, a court has heard.

Coldstream Guard Kirtland Gill, 41, denies conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon. Rajon Graham, 33, previously pleaded guilty to selling ammunition.

Southwark Crown Court heard they had access to the bullets, issued for firing practice. At the time of the alleged offenses – between December 2020 and January 2021 – Mr Gill was serving with the Coldstream Guards, part of the Household Division, responsible for the protection of the Queen and guarding Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Read the full story at the BBC

Previous articleOIG: CBP Complied with Facial Recognition Policies to Identify International Travelers at Airports
Next articleBiden Taps Phillip A. Washington to Lead the FAA
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals