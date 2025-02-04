62.5 F
Law Enforcement and Public SafetyMental Health Resilience

Reducing Police Use of Force with Individuals Experiencing Mental Crises

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
> Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) has not reduced use-of-force incidents. 

> Successful strategies emerged when comparing CIT with methods from psychiatric care. 

> Top 3 include: mandatory reporting of incidents, data analysis, & policy adjustment. 

Lieutenant Andrew Cullen of the Los Angeles Police Department is a recent graduate of the Master’s Program at the Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS), where he studied the history and effects of crisis intervention training (CIT) within policing for his thesis. What he found is that, despite CIT being the dominant response strategy to those experiencing a mental crisis, it has not produced effective reductions in use-of-force incidents.  

The basic goals of CIT are to teach law enforcement officers how to identify and help people experiencing a mental health crisis when responding to incidents. The training is meant to help police stabilize and de-escalate situations, reduce stigma around mental health, and connect people to the right resources.  

Recognizing parallel problems within the psychiatric care realm, Lt. Cullen conducted a comparative analysis of the shared issues. Though the issues were not identical – dealing with known diagnoses and medication histories, as well as the awareness of whether the person is armed or not – this analysis led to his discovery of successful strategies that could be carried over from psychiatric care to policing. This included the reporting requirements that were mandated for particular issues in psychiatric care (i.e., patient deaths resulting from seclusion and restraint); the mere act of required reporting decreased the number of incidents. CIT does not have a reporting requirement. Additionally, without reporting requirements, there is no data from which law enforcement can analyze uses of force and determine successful intervention strategies. 

If police are to reduce instances of use of force with individuals experiencing mental crises, the results of Lt. Cullen’s analysis recommend implementing mandatory reporting of these incidents, conducting data analysis, and adjusting policy in regard to custody of persons with mental illness.

To watch Lt. Cullen discuss “Beyond Crisis Intervention Training,” nominated for CHDS’s 2024 Outstanding Thesis Award, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCnnaP-8CMM.

For the complete thesis, visit https://www.hsdl.org/c/abstract/?docid=893169 

Published in partnership with the Center for Homeland Security and Defense. 

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

