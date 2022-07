A Fairport man has been charged with attempted assault for his involvement in an attack on Congressman Lee Zeldin during a campaign event in Perinton Thursday night.

Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State.

Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man — reportedly an Iraq War veteran under the influence of alcohol — stumbled through the crowd. He then proceeded to climb on the stage and pull out a knife.

