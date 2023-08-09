84.5 F
Safeguarding Schools from Active Shooters

We have learned lessons the hard way, and we benefit from one another’s professional knowledge.

By Bridget Johnson

Mass shootings occur at an alarming rate in the United States — there were 646 in 2022 alone. They happen in various settings, including private parties, nightclubs, public events, shopping malls, businesses, churches, and schools. During my law enforcement career, I have seen agencies develop tactics, procedures, and training to respond to these ever-more-frequent incidents. We have learned lessons the hard way, and we benefit from one another’s professional knowledge.

My research, training, and experience focus on mass shootings in schools and hostage negotiation. I was the incident commander of a shooting at a high school in which seven students were wounded.

Our profession has devised excellent responses to active shooter incidents. Agencies have provided their personnel the firearms needed to successfully engage and stop mass shooters.

