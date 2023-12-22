Valerie Tucker has a tough job even in ideal conditions. As a 911 dispatcher in San Francisco, she handles a barrage of high-stakes and often traumatic situations every day, coordinating the city’s response to emergency calls.

But right now, conditions are far from ideal. Tucker and her fellow dispatchers are working longer hours and getting fewer breaks. Many are on the verge of burnout, she said. And increasingly, they’re unable to keep up with the constant stream of calls that indicate their city is waking up to a turbulent, post-pandemic status quo.

“It’s dire straits for sure around here, and it’s not getting any better,” Tucker said. “Most of us in the room are starting to (ask), is this worth it?”

