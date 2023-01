Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offenses.

Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them.

BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after voluntarily attending Falkirk police station with Mr McCleary for an interview on January 19.

