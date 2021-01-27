Second D.C. Police Officer Dies by Suicide Weeks After Capitol Riots

A D.C. police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol died by suicide in the weeks after the events, according to acting D.C. Police chief.

Officer Jeffrey Smith is one of two cops to die by suicide due to the aftermath of the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee announced Smith’s death while addressing a closed session of the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday evening.

“We honor the service and sacrifices of officers Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffrey Smith, and offer condolences to all the grieving families,” Contee said. “The costs for this insurrection – both human and monetary – will be steep.”

Read more at WUSA9

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)