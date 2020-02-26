Six Dead Including Shooter in Rampage at Milwaukee Campus of Molson Coors

In one of the worst shootings in Wisconsin history, a gunman killed five people — and then himself — during a shooting rampage Wednesday afternoon on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, according to multiple sources.

Police were called to the brewery complex at 3939 W. Highland Ave. at 2:08 p.m. Ten minutes later, employees were notified by email that an active shooter was in or near the second-floor stairwell of the sprawling factory’s Building 4.

The shooter was identified as a 51-year-old man who worked for the brewery. The identities of the victims and the shooter were not released pending notification of their families.

