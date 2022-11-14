48.5 F
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Student Suspect in Custody After 3 Football Players Shot Dead and 2 People Wounded at the University of Virginia

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

By Homeland Security Today
(University of Virginia)

Police have in custody a University of Virginia student and ex-UVA football player suspected of fatally shooting three current players and wounding two other people late Sunday at the school’s main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip, school officials said.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. told reporters Monday morning as an hourslong manhunt came to an end and authorities lifted a campus lockdown order.

Jones was arrested without incident around 11 a.m. ET about 80 miles east of Charlottesville in Henrico County, the county police agency said in a statement. He was pulled over while driving, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Police have not offered a motive for the attack.

