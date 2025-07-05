The man accused of brutally murdering a pastor at his northern Maricopa County home in a religiously motivated attack sat down for a jailhouse interview with True Crime Arizona correspondent Briana Whitney on Monday, where he admitted to the crime and told her he had other targets.

During the interview, 51-year-old Adam Christopher Sheafe confessed to crucifying 76-year-old William Schonemann at his New River home nearly two months ago. Schonemann was found dead in his bed, covered in blood, on Monday, April 28, as deputies conducted a welfare check at his home on Cavalry Road near 16th Street.

“I drove from there (Phoenix) to Bill’s house, like two in the morning on a Sunday night, and I executed him,” Sheafe said.

