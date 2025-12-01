spot_img
Suspect in Washington D.D. National Guard Shooting Had Ties to CIA, Agency Confirms

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, worked with agency-backed military units during US war in Afghanistan

December 1, 2025
Photo of Rahmanullah Lakanwal displayed at a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel, attorney Jeanine Pirro and other authorities, in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025.

The suspected shooter of two national guard members in Washington DC on Wednesday worked with CIA-backed military units during the US war in Afghanistan, the agency has confirmed.

The alleged gunman, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, came to the US in September 2021 under an Operation Allies Welcome program that gave some Afghans who had worked for the US government entry visas to the US. He was granted asylum in April this year, under the Trump administration, Reuters reported.

Lakanwal’s ties to the Central Intelligence Agency, which worked alongside US special forces in Afghanistan, were confirmed by the CIA director, John Ratcliffe, to media outlets.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

