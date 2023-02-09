Texas Man Arrested on Felony Charges of Assaulting Police During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A Texas man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Jason Farris, 44, of Arlington, Texas, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during a civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. He was arrested today in Texas. He is expected to make his initial appearance later today in the Northern District of Texas.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Farris was at the front of a mob on the North side of the Lower West Plaza of the Capitol, a location that was restricted from lawful public access. Police officers at this location had set up metal bicycle racks as a barricade to prevent rioters from advancing further into the Capitol. At approximately 2:15 p.m., Farris stated to the police officers, among other things: “I bet your family is proud of you, fucking faggot ass. You ain’t shit. Ain’t none of you shit.” As he said this, Farris hit the baton held by of one of the police officers with his hand.

Moments later, other rioters grabbed one of the bicycle racks and attempted to pull it away from the officers. Several officers held onto the bicycle rack. Farris approached a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was holding onto the bicycle rack and shoved the officer in the back with two hands, knocking him to the ground. After Farris shoved the officer to the ground, other rioters pulled the bicycle rack away from the police and dragged it into the crowd.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Farris as #322 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including approximately 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

