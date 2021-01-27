The New York City Police Foundation Announce $1 Million Grant Program for NYPD Precincts

The New York City Police Foundation today announced a $1 million grant program to encourage innovative new initiatives within NYPD precincts. Known as “50 Grants for 50 Precincts,” the program will solicit proposals from NYPD precincts across the five borough, with 50 recipients to be selected to receive up to $20,000 each.

Launched in celebration of the Police Foundation’s 50th anniversary, the program is looking for proposals that could promote officer wellness, support community engagement efforts, honor fallen officers, or other ideas that serve the needs of a local precinct and its community.

Precincts will be encouraged to submit proposals beginning in March, outlining their plans to utilize the funds to achieve their goals, along with a budget and timeline. Proposals will be evaluated by a committee consisting of representatives from the NYPD, Police Foundation Staff and Board of Trustees, to determine the grant winners. Grants will be awarded to precincts on a rolling basis throughout the year.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “The New York City Police Foundation has played a critical role in advancing innovative new programs and supporting the NYPD for 50 years. We thank them for their continued support, and know this new initiative will result in essential investments for our precincts across the five boroughs.”

Andrew Tisch, Chairman of the Board of New York City Police Foundation said: “We are proud to celebrate our 50th Anniversary by launching this important initiative that will provide funds for innovative programs at the precinct level. So many great ideas in effective policing began at the local level. By encouraging precincts to get creative locally, we are hoping to stimulate ideas to help the NYPD get even closer to the communities they serve as well as to show our support for our police. We hope to continue to be one of the greatest examples of what can come from a great public-private partnership.”

Susan Birnbaum, President and CEO of the New York City Police Foundation said: “We are proud to have worked with the NYPD to drive forward programs that build bridges with the community and make New York City a safer place to live, work, and visit. What better way to kick off our 50th anniversary than to offer up to $1 million in grants for precincts across New York City? We look forward to reviewing the innovative proposals we will receive over the course of the year.”

The New York City Police Foundation was established in 1971 as an independent, non-profit organization. For 50 years, the Foundation has provided resources for the NYPD to innovate and improve the quality of its services; build bridges with the community; and make New York City a safer place to live, work, and visit.

