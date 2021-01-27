‘Their Inaction Cost Lives’: U.S. Capitol Police Union Rebukes Leadership

Some U.S. Capitol Police officers sustained brain injuries in the deadly riot on Jan. 6, one officer cracked two ribs and smashed two spinal discs, one will likely lose an eye, and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake.

These were among the claims laid out in a scathing statement Wednesday by Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the Capitol Police Labor Committee, the officers’ union, in response to the acting chief’s disclosure Tuesday that her department had “failed” to protect the Capitol from a pro-Trump mob attack. Nearly 140 officers from the Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police departments were injured during the attack, Papathanasiou said.

“We have one officer who lost his life as a direct result of the insurrection,” the union’s chairman said in the statement. “Another officer has tragically taken his own life.”

Read more at NBC News

