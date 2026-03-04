spot_img
Three UK Men Arrested on Suspicion of Spying for China Under UK National Security Act

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
March 4, 2026
Metropolitan Police photo

Three people have been arrested as part of a UK Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into suspected National Security Act offences.

The men were arrested on Wednesday, 4 March on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, contrary to section 3 of the National Security Act, 2023. The country to which the investigation relates is China.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said:

“We have seen a significant increase in our casework relating to national security in recent years, and we continue to work extremely closely with our partners to help keep the country safe and take action to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.

“Today’s arrests are part of a proactive investigation and while these are serious matters, we do not believe there to be any imminent or direct threat to the public relating to this. Our investigation continues, and we thank the public for their ongoing support.”

Detectives from CTP London, which is leading the investigation, arrested a 39-year-old man at an address in London, a 68-year-old man at an address in Powys, Wales and a 43-year-old man in Pontyclun, Wales. They were all detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) and taken into police custody, where they currently remain.

Officers carried out searches at the addresses where the three men were arrested. As part of the investigation, searches were also carried out at three other addresses in London, East Kilbride and Cardiff respectively.

The arrests and search activity was supported by colleagues from CTP Wales and CTP Scotland.

The UK Met says that enquiries remain ongoing.

The original announcement can be found here.

