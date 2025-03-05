Top FBI Official Forced Out After Questioning Trump Pursuit of Agents Who Investigated Jan. 6

The head of the FBI’s New York field office was forced out Monday, a month after he urged his employees to “dig in” after the Trump administration removed senior FBI leaders and requested the names of all agents who worked on Jan. 6 cases, five sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

In an email to FBI staff members in New York on Monday, James Dennehy confirmed that he had been ordered to leave.

“Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did,” Dennehy wrote. “I was not given a reason for this decision.”

Read the rest of the story at NBC News.