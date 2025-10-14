Tri-City Police Leadership Academy 2025 Brings Together Knoxville, Louisville Metro, and Nashville Departments

The Knoxville Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are partnering together to host the inaugural Tri-City Police Leadership Academy this fall, according to a news release.

The Tri-City PLA is open to police sergeants, lieutenants and non-sworn professional staff and designed to prepare emerging leaders in the profession.

The Tri-City PLA will be held over three weeks, with each host department facilitating one week of the academy. The Tri-City PLA officially kicked off on October 13 in Knoxville, and will meet in Louisville the week of November 3, and conclude the week of December 8 in Nashville, with graduation set for December 12.

During the Tri-City PLA, participants will engage with nationally respected police executives and subject-matter experts, get exposure to a range of professional perspectives, gain a deeper understanding of present law enforcement challenges, take part in guided classroom discussions and have the opportunity to network with peers from across the region.

The Tri-City PLA will feature a long list of nationally renowned instructors and presenters, including retired Chief Art Acevedo, retired Chief Ed Flynn, Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O’Hara, retired Chief Charles Ramsey, nationally-recognized crime data analyst Jeff Asher, violent crime researcher Thomas Abt, and retired LAPD Chief Michael Moore.

“Executive-level training opportunities designed specifically for mid-level police supervisors are limited, but the Tri-City PLA is helping to change that,” said Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel. “This initiative not only supports our vision of becoming a regional training hub but also reflects a meaningful investment in the future of our department and the profession as a whole. We are proud to take part in this effort and to help develop the future leaders of our profession.”

“This program is a powerful investment in the future of law enforcement leadership,” Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul L. Humphrey said. “Bringing together rising leaders from Louisville, Knoxville, and Nashville will foster collaboration, innovation, and trust across our region. This academy is more than training; it’s a commitment to community-focused policing and ethical leadership. I’m proud to stand with Chiefs Noel and Drake in launching this transformative initiative.”

“Leadership in policing is not about rank, it’s about influence, trust, and making the daily choice to set the example,” said Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake. “This unique training collaboration with the Knoxville and Louisville police departments will help frontline supervisors become even better law enforcement leaders as they learn from guest speakers in each city and, importantly, from one another’s professional and life experiences.”

The inaugural Tri-City PLA cohort will consist of 30 participants from 10 different agencies across the region, including KPD, LMPD and MNPD personnel. The training is being offered at no cost.