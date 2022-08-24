Twitter ‘Permanently Suspends’ Florida Candidate After He Advocates Shooting Federal Agents

A Republican candidate for the House from St. Augustine is banned from Twitter after advocating violence against the federal government.

Republican Luis Miguel, running against incumbent Rep. Bobby Payne of Palatka in the redrawn House District 20, was suspended from Twitter after a tweet advocating that Floridians should be able to shoot federal agents on sight.

“Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight,” Miguel tweeted. “Let freedom ring.”

