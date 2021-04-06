Two Plead Guilty to Operating an Unregistered Drone to Deliver Contraband

On March 24, 2021, George Lo and Nicholas Lo pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia to owning and/or operating an unregistered unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and attempting to serve as an airman without obtaining an airman’s certificate. In October 2020, the Lo brothers were indicted by a Federal grand jury.

On August 26, 2019, the Lo brothers, along with a third defendant, intended to use a UAS to deliver contraband including 14 cellular telephones to George Lo, an inmate at Telfair State Prison in Georgia. In signed plea agreements, George Lo admitted to owning an unregistered aircraft, and Nicholas Lo admitted to not having the required Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airman’s certificate to operate a UAS.

The Office of Inspector General at the Department of Transportation is conducting this investigation with the Georgia Department of Corrections-Office of Professional Standards, with assistance from FAA’s Law Enforcement Assistance Program.

Read the announcement at OIG

