Two Years of Hard Work Since Jan. 6: A Message from U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger

The following statement was released by United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger:

As we approach the second anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, we must answer this critical question, “Could January 6 happen again?”

During the last two years, with the support of Congress, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) has been working around the clock to implement more than 100 significant improvements. Today we are clearly better off than we were before the January 6 attack and that is due to the hard work and dedication of more than 2,000 USCP employees.

Here are the facts:

We’ve brought on new leaders from premier law enforcement agencies with an expertise in National Security Special Events, intelligence operations and physical security.

Planning for demonstrations and significant events now require the preparation of detailed Incident Action Plans that set forth the responsibilities for command officials and participating law enforcement agencies.

Congress passed legislation to ensure the USCP Chief can unilaterally declare a state of emergency and call upon the National Guard.

The USCP has established strong partnerships with dozens of law enforcement agencies in and around the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the East Coast, for their support and assistance when it’s required.

We hired a new Intelligence Director and we have dramatically improved the manner in which we collect, analyze, and share intelligence with our partner law enforcement agencies. We have also ensured that critical information is disseminated to our officers and officials through daily briefings, alerts, and other real-time notifications.

Our Civil Disturbance Unit capabilities have grown internally as well as externally, thanks to the assistance of our partner law enforcement agencies along the East Coast.

We have expanded our training program and added specialized training.

We have made significant equipment upgrades which have improved the Department’s readiness and protective capabilities.

These improvements address, and in some instances surpass, the various oversight and audit recommendations issued to the USCP after January 6.

Perhaps most important, the United States Capitol Police is successfully recruiting and training new police officers at a rate that will, in the next several months, put us above our pre-pandemic and pre-January 6 staffing levels. This success comes at a time when most law enforcement agencies are struggling to bring on additional officers.

Make no mistake, there is still work to be done. The current threat climate, particularly against elected officials, will require continued and heightened vigilance. We will do everything possible to fulfill our mission of protecting the Members of Congress, the Capitol Complex and the legislative process. Our dedicated and courageous men and women take on this responsibility every day.

With the polarized state of our nation, an attack like the one our Department endured on January 6, 2021, could be attempted again. Should the unthinkable happen, we will be ready.

