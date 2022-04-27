U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary M. Restaino Named Acting ATF Director

On April 25, 2022, President Joseph R. Biden signed an order designating Gary M. Restaino, the U.S. Attorney for Arizona, to serve as Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The Presidential Order became effective upon the President’s submission to the U.S. Senate of the nomination of former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettlebach to serve as permanent ATF Director. Acting Director Restaino will continue to serve as U.S. Attorney while the Senate considers Mr. Dettlebach’s nomination.

“After three decades of dedicated service, Deputy Director Marvin Richardson stepped up to lead ATF when he was needed the most, and under his leadership the brave professionals of ATF have worked tirelessly to protect our communities from violent crime and the scourge of gun violence,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “We are extremely grateful that Marvin will continue his service to the Justice Department and our country as Deputy Director. We are also grateful for the leadership and commitment of Gary Restaino, a U.S. Attorney and career prosecutor who has served with the Department for nearly 20 years, as he takes on this new assignment as Acting Director of ATF.”

Deputy Director Richardson will work closely with Acting Director Restaino to ensure both an effective transition and continuity in executing ATF’s crucial public safety mission.

