Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

U.S. Capitol Police Investigating Cannon Building Evacuation

At approximately 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, a fire alarm sounded inside the Cannon Building. USCP officers evacuated people from the building, floor by floor.

(U.S. Capitol Police photo)

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) continues to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the fire alarm that resulted in the evacuation of the Cannon House Office Building.

At approximately 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, a fire alarm sounded inside the Cannon Building. USCP officers evacuated people from the building, floor by floor. The fire alarm only sounded in the Cannon Building, so that was the only building that was evacuated.

On security video, a man was seen trying to exit the door in the Cannon Building and then pulling the fire alarm that prompted the evacuation. USCP officers had previously placed signs with clear language that explained the door was secured and marked as an emergency exit only.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the Fire Marshal determined there was not a fire and the building was safe.

The USCP will continue to keep the public updated on the status of the investigation.

