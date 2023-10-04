U.S. Capitol Police Searching for Criminals Who Carjacked Congressman

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is working to find the three criminals who carjacked a Member of Congress.

“We have a number of leads,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. “Our investigators are focused, determined and working around the clock.”

The USCP is being assisted by the DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the FBI Washington Field Office.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Tuesday, October 2, a USCP Agent who was working in the area of New Jersey Avenue and K Street, SE, radioed USCP Communications to notify them that a witness reported a carjacking to them.

The victim, who has been identified as a Member of Congress, told investigators that he was carjacked by three men who were wearing masks and dressed in black clothing. According to the victim’s statements, the suspects “swarmed [the victim’s] vehicle, pointed firearms in his face and demanded the keys to the car.” Thankfully there were not any injuries.

A witness told investigators three males in knit caps and ski masks were involved. The witness reported that the suspects were 5’10” black males who may have been around the age of 16 due to their build.

USCP officers who routinely patrol the area around the Capitol Complex rushed to the scene and canvassed the neighborhood. They recovered the victim’s stolen phone along the 2000 block of 14 Street, SE.

The stolen white Toyota crossover was recovered, with the assistance of MPD, along the 2600 block of Douglas Road, SE. It had been abandoned. USCP Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene.

The USCP will keep the public updated on the status of the investigation.

