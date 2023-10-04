U.S. Marshals Announce the Retirement of ‘Legendary’ District of Maryland Marshal Johnny L. Hughes

On September 29, 2023, the Honorable Johnny L. Hughes donned his gold star badge for the last time as U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland.

Hughes became the 33rd Marshal for the District of Maryland on February 14, 2002, following his appointment by President George W. Bush. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 8, 2002.

Prior to becoming U.S. Marshal, Hughes was Director of the National High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Congressional Affairs and Public Information Office under the office of National Drug Control Policy. He was also a trooper with the Maryland State Police from 1967 to 1996, retiring at the rank of major.

Hughes previously served on several boards, committees, and commissions. He was a recipient of the U.S. Attorney General’s Special Commendation Award in 1993, and recipient of the National Law Enforcement Council Achievement Award in 1992. Hughes was also the chairman of Legislative and Congressional Affairs for the National Troopers Coalition from 1982 to 1996 and served as Director of Government Relations for the National Troopers Coalition from 1996 through 2002.

Hughes has led hundreds of law enforcement initiatives that have taken thousands of violent criminals off the street. While this is a monumental achievement, Hughes put service to the community and those in need as his highest priority. He said he always sought to address social issues by building public safety partnerships and was a proud supporter of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s Badges for Baseball program, Combined Federal Campaign, Feds Feed Families Food Drive, Toys for Tots toy drive, and numerous other joint problem-solving initiatives.

“Marshal Hughes has had nothing short of a legendary career,” said Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland. “When I asked for advice, Marshal Hughes simply reminded me to take the attention off myself and focus on other people. That’s exactly what I intend to do. We are going to carry on his legacy by continuing to support our partners and serve the People.”

With Hughes’ retirement Silverman assumed command of the U.S. Marshals Service in the

District of Maryland effective Oct. 1.

