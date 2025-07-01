The UK’s Metropolitan Police Service yesterday unveiled a revolutionary new technology – now being rolled out across London – that makes it easier to photograph and visualise bruising on victims of violence, particularly on darker skins.

A trial of the first-of-its-kind device, known as Project Archway, allows officers to better assess victims’ injuries – a game-changing development in the ongoing fight against violence towards women and girls (VAWG).

Previously, officers often faced challenges in capturing visible evidence of bruising – particularly on darker skin tones or during early stages of injury. This could limit evidential strength at the charging stage. Now, with Project Archway, this critical gap is being closed

The innovative handheld device, developed in-house by the Met, uses a technique called cross-polarisation to dramatically enhance the visibility of injuries, particularly bruises that may not appear clearly to the naked eye.

Crucially, the technology helps to overcome disparities in how bruising appears on different skin tones, ensuring that victims of all backgrounds receive equal chances of obtaining justice.

This is not just about visibility – it’s about viability in court. Clearer images help investigators build stronger files, support CPS charging decisions, and give courts the visual evidence needed to hold perpetrators accountable.

The technology is already improving justice outcomes – of 33 uses during a pilot in south London, 45% have resulted in charges, with several others under investigation.

With this innovation, the Met becomes the only force in the UK to develop and deploy this kind of frontline equipment to strengthen evidence, support victims from the first police contact, and help bring violent perpetrators to justice.

These results reflect the device’s power to turn what was once anecdotal or unseen into compelling, admissible evidence. It enables frontline officers to gather forensic-grade material within minutes of first contact.

This cutting-edge technology is the latest milestone in the Met’s comprehensive plan to rebuild trust and bring more VAWG perpetrators to justice, as it publishes its annual progress report.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said:

“We have made big strides in protecting women and girls from predatory men – and this new device is a bold symbol of that transformation.

“Compared to three years ago, our charge rate for offences for violence against women and girls offences has tripled, and we’re going after the most dangerous individuals through our V100 programme. Women in London are better protected, and this is reflected in the trust gap between men and women closing.

“These improvements are a credit to our people – to their empathy, determination, and courage as they take on these heartrending cases day after day.

“The Met is leading nationally on innovation that puts victims first. We are the only police service to develop this kind of frontline technology, and we’re already seeing how it strengthens evidence, builds trust, and ensures victims feel seen and heard from the moment they report abuse.”

Cross-polarisation has long been used by forensic imaging specialists – but Project Archway is the first time it has been integrated into a simple, handheld tool for frontline police officers. The technology eliminates glare on the skin and enhances visual contrast, especially important for identifying bruises on different skin tones and early-stage injuries invisible to the naked eye.

The device has undergone ethical scrutiny and wide consultation, including input from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Black Police Association, and the Met Ethics Board. Officers were specially trained prior to use and can only use the device with full consent from victims, ensuring it’s an investigative aid, and that the victim remains at the heart of every interaction.

Today’s announcement comes as the Met publishes its three-year progress report on tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, a comprehensive plan of reform, action, and cultural change across the force.

In 2024 alone, more than 123,000 VAWG-related crimes were reported to the Met. In response:

The Met has more than doubled arrests and charges for rape and serious sexual offences, thanks in part to the national Operation Soteria pilot.

Charge rates for rape and sexual violence have improved to 9.9%, demonstrating real change in the way cases are investigated and prosecuted.

Over 20,000 officers have been trained in trauma-informed response.

The launch of My Met Service, a digital platform for victims to track their case and access support, is giving survivors more transparency and control.

The V100 programme, a targeted effort to pursue the most dangerous offenders, has already resulted in over 129 convictions and 154 serious charges, including rape and attempted murder. The V100 list of the most harmful offenders is updated each month. The programme has more than doubled the risk of arrest for the most harmful violence against women and girls suspects compared to before the initiative existed. Around three quarters of those on the V100 stack are accused of rape and multiple sexual assaults, as well as murder.

To date:

A total of 154 people have been charged with 802 offences, including rape, grievous bodily harm (GBH), non-fatal strangulation and attempted murder.

177 arrests have been made for a total of 1724 offences.