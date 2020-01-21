Violent and Property Crime in 2019 Show Decrease from FBI’s 2018 Statistics

Preliminary statistics show overall declines in both violent and property crime in the first half of 2019 compared to the same time frame the previous year, according to FBI crime statistics released today.

The Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report covers January through June 2019. It contains data from more than 14,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide that voluntarily submitted information to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

According to the report, all categories of violent crime offenses decreased between the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, including:

Robbery (-7.4 percent)

Rape (-7.3 percent)

Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter (-3.9 percent)

Aggravated assault (-0.3 percent)

Property crime also declined during the same period, specifically:

Burglary (-11.1 percent)

Motor vehicle theft (-6.7 percent)

Larceny-theft (-4.2 percent)

The full Crime in the United States, 2019 report will be released later this year.

