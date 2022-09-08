What Happened During the Memphis Shooting Spree Posted to Facebook Live?

Memphis went on citywide lockdown Wednesday evening for more than two hours after police said a 19-year-old six months out of prison went on a roving shooting spree that took him across Memphis and into Mississippi.

Authorities linked the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, to seven shootings across Memphis on Wednesday. Four people died.

Authorities issued a warrant for Kelly Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder, and said a full slate of formal charges would be forthcoming. Police arrested Kelly just before 9:30 p.m.

