What Happened During the Memphis Shooting Spree Posted to Facebook Live?

Authorities linked the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, to seven shootings across Memphis on Wednesday. Four people died.

Memphis Police press conference on Sept. 7, 2022. (Facebook video)

Memphis went on citywide lockdown Wednesday evening for more than two hours after police said a 19-year-old six months out of prison went on a roving shooting spree that took him across Memphis and into Mississippi.

Authorities issued a warrant for Kelly Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder, and said a full slate of formal charges would be forthcoming. Police arrested Kelly just before 9:30 p.m.

Read more at the Memphis Commercial Appeal

