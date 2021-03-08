Celebrating Women’s History Month with WHS and HSToday!

Happy International Women’s Day! HSToday is thrilled to kick off our series of interviews hosted by Women in Homeland Security and Homeland Security Today.

As March is Women’s History Month,  we will be having our emerging leaders Kalyna White, Lexi Weger, and Kylie Maguire interview some of the most accomplished and amazing women in homeland.

Stay tuned TODAY and throughout March for much, much more with women who were the FIRST! The leaders, the founders, the CEOs trailblazing in homeland security.

 

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Home Posts

Go to Top
X