I just wrapped up an energizing few days at the annual International Association for Strategy Professionals (IASP) conference – this year held in Philadelphia. A city steeped in history, where the very concept of American governance was debated and born, proved the perfect setting for a conference focused on this year’s conference theme: Strategic Resilience: Fostering a Culture of Adaptive Planning & Execution.

In the shadow of Independence Hall, we gathered not just to talk about strategy – but to confront the reality that resilience is no longer optional. The pace of disruption across technology, geopolitics, climate, and security demands a disciplined strategist – one trained to anticipate, adapt, and act.

I was honored to speak on how foresight is not just a nice-to-have anymore – it’s a resilience imperative. I’ve attended this conference for years, and the shift is undeniable. What used to be curiosity about foresight is now a sense of urgency. Leaders want tools to explore beyond the horizon and to translate that insight into action. That’s the bridge we’re building between strategy and foresight.

What struck me this year -beyond the powerful conversations and packed sessions – was the growing community of certified strategy professionals. From the Strategy Planning Professional (SPP) to the Strategy Management Professional (SMP), certification is growing in demand. It’s especially notable that the fastest-growing region for certifications is the Middle East, where strategic planning is being institutionalized with a level of urgency we’d do well to mirror here at home.

Here in the U.S. Government, we have incredible talent – but we must invest in sharpening our tools. Certification matters. It signals more than just competency; it demonstrates a commitment to utilizing best practices, aligning with international standards, and delivering results with discipline and agility.

For homeland security professionals in particular, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Whether you’re navigating continuity planning, managing complex interagency coordination, or leading change in uncertain times, strategy skills are mission-critical. Joining IASP and pursuing certification offers a way to invest in the workforce, grow your network, and bring world-class strategy to your agency.

Personally, this year’s conference was also a chance to reconnect with old friends from across the strategy and foresight community, and to welcome a new generation of practitioners. The energy was palpable. There’s a momentum here that we need to carry forward – especially within our government organizations.

Philadelphia reminded us that bold ideas, when backed by structure and commitment, can shape the course of a nation. The same is true today. Strategic resilience isn’t possible without a well-thought-out and executed strategy – and strategy is only as strong as the people equipped to drive it forward. Let’s invest in them.