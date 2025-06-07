69.9 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Federal GovernmentLeadership/ManagementState/Local Government

PERSPECTIVE: From the City of Brotherly Love: A Call to Build Strategic Resilience Across Government

Robin L. Champ
By Robin L. Champ
I just wrapped up an energizing few days at the annual International Association for Strategy Professionals (IASP) conference – this year held in Philadelphia. A city steeped in history, where the very concept of American governance was debated and born, proved the perfect setting for a conference focused on this year’s conference theme: Strategic Resilience: Fostering a Culture of Adaptive Planning & Execution. 

In the shadow of Independence Hall, we gathered not just to talk about strategy – but to confront the reality that resilience is no longer optional. The pace of disruption across technology, geopolitics, climate, and security demands a disciplined strategist – one trained to anticipate, adapt, and act.   

I was honored to speak on how foresight is not just a nice-to-have anymore – it’s a resilience imperative. I’ve attended this conference for years, and the shift is undeniable. What used to be curiosity about foresight is now a sense of urgency. Leaders want tools to explore beyond the horizon and to translate that insight into action. That’s the bridge we’re building between strategy and foresight. 

What struck me this year -beyond the powerful conversations and packed sessions – was the growing community of certified strategy professionals. From the Strategy Planning Professional (SPP) to the Strategy Management Professional (SMP), certification is growing in demand. It’s especially notable that the fastest-growing region for certifications is the Middle East, where strategic planning is being institutionalized with a level of urgency we’d do well to mirror here at home. 

Here in the U.S. Government, we have incredible talent – but we must invest in sharpening our tools. Certification matters. It signals more than just competency; it demonstrates a commitment to utilizing best practices, aligning with international standards, and delivering results with discipline and agility. 

For homeland security professionals in particular, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Whether you’re navigating continuity planning, managing complex interagency coordination, or leading change in uncertain times, strategy skills are mission-critical. Joining IASP and pursuing certification offers a way to invest in the workforce, grow your network, and bring world-class strategy to your agency. 

Personally, this year’s conference was also a chance to reconnect with old friends from across the strategy and foresight community, and to welcome a new generation of practitioners. The energy was palpable. There’s a momentum here that we need to carry forward – especially within our government organizations. 

Philadelphia reminded us that bold ideas, when backed by structure and commitment, can shape the course of a nation. The same is true today. Strategic resilience isn’t possible without a well-thought-out and executed strategy – and strategy is only as strong as the people equipped to drive it forward.  Let’s invest in them. 

Robin L. Champ
Robin L. Champ
Robin L. Champ is a visionary leader in strategic foresight and strategy management, currently serving as the Vice President, Strategic Foresight at LBL Strategies and an instructor at Harvard Extension School. With a distinguished career spanning key roles in both the Department of Defense and the U.S. Secret Service, Robin brings unparalleled expertise to the table. Retired as the Chief of the Enterprise Strategy Division at the United States Secret Service, Robin led the organization's foresight and strategic planning efforts. Notably, she also co-chaired the Federal Foresight Community of Interest, showcasing her commitment to advancing foresight practices across government. Prior to her tenure at USSS, Robin served as the Chief of the Global Futures Office at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). There, she developed a pioneering methodology encompassing stakeholder interviews, scenario-based planning, SWOT analysis, policy analysis, and crowdsourcing. This approach formed the bedrock of the Agency's Strategic Plan, solidifying Robin's reputation as a thought leader in the field. Robin's influence extended even further at DTRA, where she led the Project on Advanced Systems and Concepts for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). Through strategic studies and dialogues, she addressed critical national security and CWMD challenges, forging collaborations with esteemed institutions like the National Defense University and the U.S. Air Force Institute for National Security Studies. Her tenure at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) saw her at the forefront of the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, where she played a pivotal role as the DLA Lead. Notably, Robin authored the DLA Transformation Roadmap and served as the Program Manager for DLA's Balanced Scorecard, leaving an indelible mark on the agency's strategic trajectory. In addition to her official positions, Ms. Champ is a U.S. Army proclaimed “Mad Scientist;” Co-Chair of the International Association for Strategy Professionals Government Community of Practice (IASP-GovCoP); Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Federal Foresight Advocacy Alliance (FFAA); and regular columnist for Homeland Security Today magazine writing about Strategic Foresight planning. Robin’s illustrious career has earned her accolades, including a commendation from the Vice President of the United States, the prestigious DTRA Director’s Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, and the U.S. Secret Service Director’s Impact Award. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Advertising from the University of Maryland, where she graduated at the pinnacle of her Advertising class. Additionally, she holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from NDU’s Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) – now the Eisenhower School, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows program. A sought-after keynote speaker on foresight, Robin has graced numerous forums, including the International Association for Strategy Professionals, Federal Foresight Community of Interest, Palladium Strategy Summit, National Defense University, American Society of Microbiology, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy National Labs, OPM’s Federal Executive Institute, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

