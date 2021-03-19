Profiles in Leadership: Interview with Dr. Ajit Maan

It’s Women’s History Month! Throughout the month we’ll have our emerging leaders, Kalyna White, Lexi Weger, and Kylie Maguire interview some of the most accomplished and amazing women in homeland! Stay tuned throughout March for much, much more with women who were the FIRST, the leaders, the founders, the CEOs trailblazing in homeland security.

Today, we interview Dr. Ajit Maan. Dr. Maan is an internationally-recognized security and defense analyst and narrative strategist. Dr. Maan’s research and her books, such as Counter-Terrorism: Narrative Strategies, Soft Power on Hard Problems (edited with Amar Cheema), and Narrative Warfare, focus on deconstructing dominant and coercive narratives. As founder and CEO of Narrative Strategies, Dr. Maan leads a coalition of scholars and military professionals who are working to end extremism through narrative analysis and international dialogue. In addition to her work with Narrative Strategies, Dr. Maan shares her research with others through her various roles in academia. She is also a professor of global security at Arizona State University.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)