49.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 24, 2025
DoD/National DefenseFederal GovernmentLeadership/Management

Trump Fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Two Other Military Officers

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. delivers a keynote address at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday, sidelining a history-making fighter pilot and respected officer as part of a campaign led by his defense secretary to rid the military of leaders who support diversity and equity in the ranks.

The ouster of Brown, only the second Black general to serve as chairman, is sure to send shock waves through the Pentagon. His 16 months in the job had been consumed with the war in Ukraine and the expanded conflict in the Middle East.

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family,” Trump posted on social media.

Read the rest of the story at AP News.

Previous article
Hill Weighs Expanding Ban on Foreign Nationals at DOE Labs
Next article
Matthew L. Kronisch Appointed Deputy Exec. Asst. Administrator / Deputy Director for LE/FAMS at TSA
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals