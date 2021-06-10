100th State Joins Ship Air Pollution and Emissions Treaty

Argentina has become the 100th Contracting State to the mandatory International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations on cutting air pollution from shipping.

The regulations in Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) address air pollution from ships and include energy efficiency and fuel quality requirements designed to reduce harmful emissions from shipping.

With Argentina’s ratification, the regulations now apply to 96.65% of world merchant shipping by tonnage.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomed the latest ratification. “The Annex VI regulations limit air pollutants from shipping and improve energy efficiency, helping to combat climate change by reducing CO2 emissions from shipping. I am pleased that we now have 100 Contracting States and encourage others who have not yet done so, to become a party to this important treaty,” Mr Lim said.

“We all need to do our part to ensure the health of people and the planet and to tackle climate change. MARPOL Annex VI provides the mandatory regulatory framework to limit harmful emissions from ships,” Mr. Lim said.

Mr. Lim noted that while the majority of ships by tonnage were already covered, all States, including coastal States, could benefit from becoming a party, since they can then exercise port State control over ships flying any flag visiting their ports.

MARPOL Annex VI (Regulations for the prevention of Air Pollution from Ships) sets mandatory limits on sulphur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from ship’s engine exhaust, it regulates onboard incineration and prohibits deliberate emissions of ozone depleting substances. It includes provisions for designated emission control areas with more stringent standards for SOx, NOx and particulate matter.

A chapter 4 adopted in 2011 includes mandatory technical and operational energy efficiency measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships, which have been extended and strengthened throughout the past decade providing the mandatory regulatory framework that codifies the levels of ambition set out in IMO’s 2018 Initial GHG Strategy.

Parties to MARPOL Annex VI commit to give effect to the provisions of this Annex.

His Excellency Mr. Javier Esteban Figueroa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina deposited the instrument of accession with Mr. Lim on Tuesday, 8 June.

Read more at IMO

