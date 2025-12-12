11 Mexican Individuals Detained by Coast Guard During Offshore Interdiction Near Point Loma

The Coast Guard interdicted 11 suspected aliens approximately 26 miles west of Point Loma last weekend.

At approximately 2 p.m., Coast Guard Cutter Haddock (WPB 87347) crew members encountered and boarded a 20-foot cuddy-cabin vessel during a routine Southwest border patrol.

Cutter Haddock’s boarding team discovered and detained 11 suspected aliens aboard the vessel. Six males and five females were taken into custody. All aliens claimed Mexican nationality.

Cutter Haddock’s crew transported the individuals to Coast Guard Sector San Diego. All were transferred to another Department of Homeland Security agency.

