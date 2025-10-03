$110M in New Orders Advance Coast Guard’s Waterways Commerce Cutter Program

The Coast Guard is moving forward with the acquisition of the new Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) class, designed to replace the legacy fleet of inland tenders and facilitate commerce vital to the nation’s economic security and strategic mobility.

The service has ordered production of the first river buoy tender (WLR) and long lead time material (LLTM) for the second inland construction tender (WLIC), with construction to take place at Birdon America, Inc.’s shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

In addition, the Coast Guard has placed an order for three sets of LLTM to support future production. The total value of the production and LLTM orders is approximately $110 million.

Funding includes $51 million provided by Public Law 119-21, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which covers production of the second WLIC and two sets of LLTM. The balance of the order is funded through regular appropriations.

“Our nation’s marine transportation system facilitates over $5.4 trillion in economic activity every year and supports millions of jobs throughout the United States,” said Rear Adm. Mike Campbell, the Coast Guard’s Director of Systems Integration and Chief Acquisition Officer. “Putting new waterways commerce cutters on contract ensures we have the capabilities needed to support the safe and efficient flow of commerce in our inland waterways systems.”

