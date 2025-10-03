spot_img
50.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 3, 2025
Industry NewsMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

$110M in New Orders Advance Coast Guard’s Waterways Commerce Cutter Program

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Notional vendor rendering of two Waterways Commerce Cutter variants: a River Buoy Tender (left) and an Inland Construction Tender (right). The CB-ATON-S class will support operations of all three WCCs variants, including the Inland Buoy Tenders that will be acquired under a separate contract. (Image courtesy of Birdon America, Inc. via USCG)

The Coast Guard is moving forward with the acquisition of the new Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) class, designed to replace the legacy fleet of inland tenders and facilitate commerce vital to the nation’s economic security and strategic mobility.

The service has ordered production of the first river buoy tender (WLR) and long lead time material (LLTM) for the second inland construction tender (WLIC), with construction to take place at Birdon America, Inc.’s shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

In addition, the Coast Guard has placed an order for three sets of LLTM to support future production. The total value of the production and LLTM orders is approximately $110 million.

Funding includes $51 million provided by Public Law 119-21, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which covers production of the second WLIC and two sets of LLTM. The balance of the order is funded through regular appropriations.

“Our nation’s marine transportation system facilitates over $5.4 trillion in economic activity every year and supports millions of jobs throughout the United States,” said Rear Adm. Mike Campbell, the Coast Guard’s Director of Systems Integration and Chief Acquisition Officer. “Putting new waterways commerce cutters on contract ensures we have the capabilities needed to support the safe and efficient flow of commerce in our inland waterways systems.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Coast Guard Offloads $94.5M in Illegal Drugs from Operation Pacific Viper
Next article
FEMA Awards Over $3.4B to Manage Emergency Preparedness via Non-Disaster Grant Program

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES