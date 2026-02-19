$13.3 Million in Cocaine Seized and Offloaded in San Juan by Federal Task Force

The U.S. Coast Guard and partners with Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region, have disrupted a drug trafficking go-fast vessel and seized 29 bales of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico.

The seized contraband weighed a combined 2,083 pounds worth an estimated $13.3 million. No apprehensions were reported. Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation into the case.

During a routine patrol Friday night, the air crew of a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft sighted a panga-style go-fast vessel carrying multiple bales and fuel containers, approximately 100 nautical miles north of Camuy, Puerto Rico. Sector San Juan Command Center diverted Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier to interdict the suspect vessel and coordinated with Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan region partners, including Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch, Ramey Sector Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.

As the cutter Joseph Napier approached, the suspected smugglers began evasive maneuvers before jettisoning their cargo overboard and fleeing. The crew of the Joseph Napier recovered 29 bales from the water, which later tested positive for cocaine. U.S. Border Patrol agents subsequently located the abandoned go-fast vessel ashore near Arecibo, Puerto Rico. The seized drugs were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations agents in San Juan.

“Fantastic work by the Joseph Napier, Air Station Borinquen and Air Station Miami crews for their efforts sighting and pursing the suspect vessel and subsequently locating the 29 jettisoned bales of cocaine,” said Lt. John Groen, commanding officer of Joseph Napier. “If you are thinking about smuggling drugs to Puerto Rico, think again; the Coast Guard and our Homeland Security Task Force partners will use all available resources to find you and stop you.”

“This successful interdiction and seizure are a testament to the outstanding teamwork and coordination among the Homeland Security Task Force San Juan partners,” said Yariel Ramos, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations San Juan. “Our joint efforts with the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Border Patrol demonstrate our unwavering commitment to protecting our borders and disrupting the flow of illicit drugs into Puerto Rico and the United States. We will continue to leverage our combined resources and expertise to safeguard our communities and hold criminal organizations accountable wherever they are.”

“Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise the United States’ Caribbean border and serve as critical entry points into our country,” said Roberto Vaquero, CBP Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Our location places us on the front line of defense against maritime and aerial threats. CBP’s presence here is vital to protecting the United States’ Caribbean border. Through teamwork, technology, and dedication, we keep our communities safe and support a secure and prosperous future for all. This operation highlights the importance of our partnerships and our commitment to stopping drug smuggling and securing our borders.”

The Coast Guard is part of a whole-of-government approach to protect our maritime approaches in the Eastern Caribbean and secure our nation’s borders by interdicting drug smuggling activities at sea and dismantling foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations, including narco-trafficking and human smuggling operations.

This counterdrug interdiction is part of the Homeland Security Task Force HSTF initiative established by Executive Order 14519.

