The U.S. Coast Guard rescued about 20 people found clinging to a partially submerged migrant boat off the Florida Keys Friday morning.

The Coast Guard could not immediately confirm the people’s country of origin, said Petty Officer Ryan Estrada, a spokesman for the service.

The boat was reported taking on water about 20 miles offshore of the Middle Keys city of Marathon, according to a law enforcement source.

