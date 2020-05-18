2020 Rear Adm. William M. Benkert Marine Environmental Protection Award Recipients Announced

The U.S. Coast Guard is announcing the award recipients for the 2020 Biennial Rear Admiral William M. Benkert, Marine Environmental Protection Award for Excellence.

The program recognizes corporations and businesses involved in marine facility or vessel operations that have demonstrated sustained excellence and outstanding achievement in protecting the marine environment. It also encourages innovations in operations, pollution prevention and response, environmental outreach and partnerships and provides a means for award recipients to share their successful methods and techniques with others in industry.

The award will be presented during the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), Safety at Sea event held virtually on May 21, 2020. We are pleased to announce this year’s winners:

Osprey Alaska Maritime Prevention & Response Network Gold Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, SERVS & Valdez Marine Terminal Silver Marathon Petroleum Company, Logistics and Storage Terminals Bronze Maersk Line, Limited Honorable Mention Seaspan Corporation,

Marathon Petroleum Company, Marine Transportation

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)