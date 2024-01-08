36 F
5 Japan Coast Guards Killed in Aircraft Collision on Tokyo Runway

Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Five of the six crew members aboard a Japan Coast Guard aircraft that collided with a passenger plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday were confirmed dead. Meanwhile, the captain who managed to escape was severely injured, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Coast Guard said the collision involved one of its planes that was headed to Niigata Airport on Japan’s west coast to deliver aid to those caught up in a powerful earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day, killing at least 48 people.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the Japan Airline (JAL) Airbus A350 aircraft bursting into flames as it skidded down the tarmac at around 6 p.m.

Read the rest of the story at CGTN, here.

