Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

7 Countries Put Forth Candidates for Secretary-General of International Maritime Organization

The election will take place at IMO Headquarters on Tuesday 18 July.   

By Homeland Security Today
(IMO)

Seven IMO Member States have each nominated a candidate for the post of Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The term of the current incumbent, Mr. Kitack Lim of the Republic of Korea, expires on 31 December 2023. 

The nominations received by the deadline set for receipt of nominations of 31 March 2023 are listed below in alphabetical order by candidates’ name.  

  • Mr. Moin Uddin Ahmed (Bangladesh)
  • Mr. Suat Hayri Aka (Türkiye) 
  • Mr. Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco (Panama) 
  • Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry (Dominica) 
  • Mrs. Nancy Karigithu (Kenya)
  • Ms. Minna Kivimäki (Finland)
  • Mr. Zhang Xiaojie (China)

The IMO Council at its 128th session (December 2022) approved the procedures for holding the election of the Secretary-General at the July 2023 session of the Council (C 129). 

The election will take place at IMO Headquarters on Tuesday 18 July.  

Following the election in July 2023, the decision of the Council will be submitted to the 33rd session of the Assembly of IMO in late 2023. The Assembly will be invited to approve the appointment. 

The elected Secretary-General will take office on January 1st, 2024.  

Read more at IMO

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

