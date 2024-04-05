52 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 5, 2024
Maritime SecurityUSCG

A Coast Guard Sector San Diego Aircrew Responds to a Medical Emergency 160 Miles Off the San Diego Coast

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard Sector San Diego aircrew responds to a medical emergency 160 miles off the San Diego coast SAN DIEGO – A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates a 29-year-old male passenger from the petroleum oil tank ship Ingrid, approximately 160 miles southwest of San Diego, Wednesday afternoon. (USCG Photo)

A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates a 29-year-old male passenger from a petroleum oil tank ship, Ingrid, approximately 160 miles southwest of San Diego, Wednesday afternoon.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center received a distress call from the Ingrid at approximately 1:30 p.m., reporting that a passenger was experiencing a medical emergency.

In response to the distress call, it was determined that the patient required immediate higher-level medical care.

Sector San Diego launched an Air Station Jayhawk Helicopter crew with an embarked Specialized Trauma Assistance Team (STAR) medic to retrieve and transport the patient ashore.

The aircrew landed at Sector San Diego at approximately 4:30 p.m. and successfully transferred the patient to awaiting Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Patient was reported to be in stable condition.

A Coast Guard Sector San Diego Aircrew Responds to a Medical Emergency 160 Miles Off the San Diego Coast Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
US Starts ‘green Bank’ to Finance Community Climate Projects
Next article
ARTICLE: Overwhelmed by Mountains of Digital Evidence? Use AI to Uncover Critical Insights
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals