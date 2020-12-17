ABB Marine & Ports Opens New Lab to Stress-Test Cyber Threats to Shipping

ABB Marine & Ports’ cyber security laboratory opens at a key moment in shipping’s digital development as stricter maritime cyber security rules enter force on January 1, 2021.

In line with the guidelines set out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the new laboratory features hardware and software systems developed to help shipowners and operators combat the maritime industry’s growing cyber security risks. Customers are now being invited for virtual demonstrations of the laboratory’s systems and capabilities.

With the rise of smarter, more connected systems, IMO urges all shipping companies to demonstrate that cyber threats have been part of every vessel’s Safety Management Systems (SMS) risk assessment from 2021 onwards. According to IMO’s guidelines on maritime risk management, “ships with complex cyber-related systems may require a greater level of care and should seek additional resources through reputable industry and government partners.”

“Cyber security is not a product but an evolving target which needs constant monitoring, managing and updating,” said Ahmed Hassan, Head of Cyber Security, ABB Marine & Ports. “As a single vendor offering operating technology (OT) and cyber security, we recognize that managing cyber security is a careful balance between risk, functionality and cost. The principles of cyber security must apply across all maritime stakeholders, from designers and builders, to owners, operators and crew; and from classification societies to universities and research bodies, government departments and insurers.”

ABB Marine & Ports’ new laboratory will offer cyber security support for shipping companies at all stages of digitalization and has the flexibility to meet various levels of cyber security requirements. While some companies may only require a one-off assessment of existing OT installations, others may need a long-term approach with continuing support.

